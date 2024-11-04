Humana put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Humana (HUM) with 32,655 puts trading, or 7x expected. Most active are 11/8 weekly 190 puts and 11/8 weekly 230 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 30,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 23.36, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on January 23rd.

