News & Insights

Markets
HUM

Humana Prices Public Offering Of $2.25 Bln Of Senior Notes

March 11, 2024 — 08:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM) said that it has priced a public offering of $2.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes. These senior notes are comprised of $1.25 billion of the company's 5.375 percent senior notes, due 2031, at 99.940 percent of the principal amount and $1.00 billion of the company's 5.750 percent senior notes, due 2054, at 99.949 percent of the principal amount. The Senior Notes Offerings are expected to close on March 13, 2024.

The company expects net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings will be about $2.226 billion after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of existing indebtedness, including borrowings under its commercial paper program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.