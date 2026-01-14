Humana Partners With Atlas to Enhance Cancer Care for Seniors

Humana Inc. HUM recently unveiled a tie-up with Atlas Oncology Partners in a bid to provide enhanced cancer care, particularly for Medicare beneficiaries. Starting Jan. 1, 2026, eligible Humana Medicare Advantage (MA) members in Tennessee and Mississippi have access to the Atlas Oncology care model.

This model delivers a comprehensive suite of services designed to support patients holistically throughout their cancer treatment journey. Locally managed interdisciplinary teams work in partnership with providers to offer high-value, wrap-around services. Patients receive both on-site and virtual clinical support for cancer-adjacent conditions that often go unaddressed during treatment. The program also includes proactive care coordination, social work, and counseling services to identify and overcome barriers to care.

In addition, the model expands access to real-time clinical support, ensuring patients can schedule same-day or next-day appointments and avoid unnecessary emergency room or urgent care visits. Integrated communication tools allow oncology teams, primary care providers, and specialists to collaborate seamlessly, keeping care plans aligned with clinical needs and quality-of-life goals. Advanced supportive care services will also be available through in-person visits from skilled clinical practitioners who help clarify treatment goals.

Cancer treatment frequently involves navigating multiple healthcare providers and making numerous visits, which can be daunting for patients and caregivers alike. For seniors enrolled in Medicare, these complexities may result in overlooked needs and gaps in care. Therefore, the integrated support that the targeted Humana members will receive from doctors, nurses, patient navigators, social workers and other specialists as a result of its alliance with Atlas Oncology seems to be a time-opportune one.

Humana makes steadfast efforts to support senior care nationwide, for which it launched the CenterWell brand in 2022. Recently, CenterWell Pharmacy announced it will dispense Eli Lilly’s obesity management medications through a new employer-focused program coordinated by independent third-party administrators, thereby expanding access to obesity care.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Humana

Humana aims to improve health outcomes for its MA members suffering from cancer as a result of the recent partnership with Atlas Oncology. The beneficial nature of the Atlas Oncology care model is likely to retain existing MA customers and attract new ones to opt for Humana’s healthcare plans.

Increased plan adoption is expected to boost HUM’s MA membership base and bring higher premium revenues to the health insurer. Total MA membership came in at 5.8 million as of Sept. 30, 2025. Overall premiums advanced 9% year over year in the first nine months of 2025.

HUM’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Humana have gained 23.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HUM currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN and The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG. While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Ensign Group carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 21.81%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN’s 2026 earnings indicates a rise of 2.3%, while the same for revenues implies an improvement of 4.8% from the respective year-earlier estimates. The consensus mark for REGN’s earnings has moved 2.4% north in the past seven days.

The bottom line of BioMarin Pharmaceutical outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 66.51%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMRN’s 2026 earnings indicates a rise of 48.5%, while the same for revenues implies an improvement of 5.6% from the respective year-earlier estimates. The consensus mark for BMRN’s earnings has moved 0.2% north in the past seven days.

Ensign Group’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 2.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG’s 2026 earnings indicates a rise of 9% while the consensus mark for revenues implies an improvement of 11.3% from the respective year-earlier estimates. The consensus mark for ENSG’s earnings has moved 0.3% north in the past 60 days.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Ensign Group have gained 38.7% and 25.6%, respectively, in the past six months. However, BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock has dipped 0.7% in the same time frame.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.