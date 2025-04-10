Humana Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Humana (NYSE:HUM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Humana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $59,520, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,440,080.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $245.0 to $340.0 for Humana during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Humana stands at 637.88, with a total volume reaching 1,421.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Humana, situated within the strike price corridor from $245.0 to $340.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Humana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $20.5 $18.8 $20.5 $280.00 $397.7K 3.3K 190 HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $20.5 $18.8 $20.5 $280.00 $373.1K 3.3K 738 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $20.5 $18.8 $20.5 $280.00 $334.1K 3.3K 190 HUM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $45.5 $39.6 $41.91 $245.00 $83.8K 30 0 HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $15.8 $13.3 $13.3 $280.00 $66.5K 1.5K 453

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US, and the firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from Medicare, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Humana's Current Market Status

With a volume of 528,338, the price of HUM is down -0.22% at $284.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Humana

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $321.0.

* An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $326. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Humana, maintaining a target price of $316.

Latest Ratings for HUM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Guggenheim Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

