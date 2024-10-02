Humana Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Humana.

Looking at options history for Humana (NYSE:HUM) we detected 47 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 33 are puts, for a total amount of $3,936,662 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $568,563.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $400.0 for Humana over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Humana stands at 304.11, with a total volume reaching 9,185.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Humana, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Humana 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $25.0 $23.0 $24.2 $255.00 $847.0K 785 757 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $26.3 $24.5 $24.5 $255.00 $612.5K 785 257 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $23.0 $19.1 $23.0 $230.00 $575.0K 1.1K 95 HUM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.3 $9.6 $10.3 $210.00 $257.5K 46 290 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.2 $11.4 $11.4 $205.00 $228.0K 0 222

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Where Is Humana Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 7,640,114, the HUM's price is down by -17.04%, now at $231.83. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Humana

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $396.25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

