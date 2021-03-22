Markets
Humana Names Susan Diamond Interim CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM) announced that Brian Kane will be transitioning from his role as Chief Financial Officer. Kane has agreed to remain in his current role through June 1, 2021. He will serve in an advisory role through the end of the year. Susan Diamond, Segment President for Humana's Home Business, will assume the role of interim CFO, effective June 1.

Susan Diamond joined Humana in 2006 and has held various leadership roles across the company during her tenure.

Humana Inc. has commenced a search with the assistance of a search firm for the next CFO.

