Humana names Michelle O’Hara as chief human resources officer

Humana (HUM) announced that it has named Michelle O’Hara as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective January 1, 2025. O’Hara will oversee the enterprise talent strategy and people programs for Humana’s more than 63,000 employees. O’Hara will report directly to Humana President and CEO Jim Rechtin. She succeeds Tim Huval, who had previously announced his intention to retire at the end of 2024 after a successful 12-year career at Humana. O’Hara most recently served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC).

