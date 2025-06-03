Humana Maintains FY25 Earnings View Below Market

(RTTNews) - Health insurer Humana, Inc. (HUM) said it intends to reaffirm fiscal 2025 earnings guidance during its meetings with investors and analysts, scheduled between June 2 and June 30.

For the year, the company continues to expect earnings of approximately $14.68 per share, or adjusted earnings of around $16.25 per share.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $16.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In fiscal 2024, the company's reported earnings were $9.98 per share and adjusted earings were $16.21 per share.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, Humana shares were losing around 0.21 percent to trade at $230.90.

