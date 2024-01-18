Humana Lowers FY23 Earnings Outlook, Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM), a health insurance company, Thursday announced the lowering of its earnings outlook for fiscal 2023. The company cited an increase in Medicare Advantage medical cost trends, driven by higher than anticipated inpatient utilization especially in November and December as key reasons.

Following this news, shares are trending down around 14 percent in pre-market activity.

The firm now expects earnings per share of around $20 or around $26.09 in adjusted earnings per share for the full year.

Previously, the company had expected earnings of at least $26.31 per share and adjusted earnings per share of $28.25 for the full year.

In pre-market activity, Humana shares are trading at $384.74, down 14.14% on the New York Stock Exchange.

