Humana Inc.'s (NYSE:HUM) CEO Looks Like They Deserve Their Pay Packet

The performance at Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has been quite strong recently and CEO Bruce Broussard has played a role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 22 April 2021. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

Comparing Humana Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Humana Inc. has a market capitalization of US$57b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$16m over the year to December 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.3m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$14m. So it looks like Humana compensates Bruce Broussard in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Bruce Broussard directly owns US$28m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.3m US$1.3m 8% Other US$15m US$15m 92% Total Compensation US$16m US$17m 100%

On an industry level, around 18% of total compensation represents salary and 82% is other remuneration. Humana pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Humana Inc.'s Growth

NYSE:HUM CEO Compensation April 16th 2021

Humana Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 15% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 19% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Humana Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 50%, over three years, would leave most Humana Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Humana that you should be aware of before investing.

Switching gears from Humana, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

