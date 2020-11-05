Humana Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 8.0% to hit US$20b. Humana also reported a statutory profit of US$10.05, which was an impressive 22% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:HUM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

After the latest results, the 19 analysts covering Humana are now predicting revenues of US$82.2b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plunge 32% to US$21.30 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$81.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$21.48 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$462. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Humana analyst has a price target of US$540 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$395. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Humana shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Humana's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Humana's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 11% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.8%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Humana to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$462, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Humana analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Humana is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

