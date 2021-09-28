Humana Inc. (HUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Humana Inc. (HUM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HUM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $401, the dividend yield is .7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUM was $401, representing a -15.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $475.44 and a 8.31% increase over the 52 week low of $370.22.

HUM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). HUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.92. Zacks Investment Research reports HUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.61%, compared to an industry average of 19.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hum Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

Janus Henderson U.S. Sustainable Equity ETF (SSPX)

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HLGE with an increase of 4.79% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of HUM at 4.42%.

