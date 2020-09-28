Humana Inc. (HUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Humana Inc. (HUM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HUM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $400.85, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUM was $400.85, representing a -7.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $431.12 and a 92.48% increase over the 52 week low of $208.25.

HUM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). HUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $26.29. Zacks Investment Research reports HUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.45%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS)

iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX (FXH)

Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHS with an increase of 17.9% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of HUM at 4.51%.

