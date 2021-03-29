Humana Inc. (HUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Humana Inc. (HUM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUM was $423.6, representing a -10.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $474.70 and a 48.38% increase over the 52 week low of $285.49.

HUM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). HUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $25.29. Zacks Investment Research reports HUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.27%, compared to an industry average of 12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX (FXH)

iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHF with an increase of 25.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HUM at 4.52%.

