Humana Inc. (HUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Humana Inc. (HUM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of HUM was $423.6, representing a -10.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $474.70 and a 48.38% increase over the 52 week low of $285.49.
HUM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). HUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $25.29. Zacks Investment Research reports HUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.27%, compared to an industry average of 12.6%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to HUM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HUM as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)
- VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)
- First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX (FXH)
- iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)
- Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IHF with an increase of 25.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HUM at 4.52%.
