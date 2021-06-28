Humana Inc. (HUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Humana Inc. (HUM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $441.71, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUM was $441.71, representing a -7.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $475.44 and a 19.31% increase over the 52 week low of $370.22.

HUM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). HUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $28.12. Zacks Investment Research reports HUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.53%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUM as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (HUM)

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (HUM)

The Acquirers Fund (HUM)

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (HUM)

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (HUM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHF with an increase of 10.69% over the last 100 days. FHLC has the highest percent weighting of HUM at 94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.