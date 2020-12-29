Humana Inc. (HUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Humana Inc. (HUM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HUM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $410.19, the dividend yield is .61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUM was $410.19, representing a -13.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $474.70 and a 96.97% increase over the 52 week low of $208.25.

HUM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). HUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $31.2. Zacks Investment Research reports HUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.44%, compared to an industry average of 23.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS)

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO)

Direxion High Growth ETF (HIPR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDVY with an increase of 21.62% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of HUM at 4.48%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.