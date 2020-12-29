Humana Inc. (HUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Humana Inc. (HUM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HUM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $410.19, the dividend yield is .61%.
The previous trading day's last sale of HUM was $410.19, representing a -13.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $474.70 and a 96.97% increase over the 52 week low of $208.25.
HUM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). HUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $31.2. Zacks Investment Research reports HUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.44%, compared to an industry average of 23.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to HUM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HUM as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)
- First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
- Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS)
- SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO)
- Direxion High Growth ETF (HIPR).
The top-performing ETF of this group is RDVY with an increase of 21.62% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of HUM at 4.48%.
