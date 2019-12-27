Dividends
Humana Inc. (HUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Humana Inc. (HUM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HUM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $369.61, the dividend yield is .6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUM was $369.61, representing a -0.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $372.31 and a 63.8% increase over the 52 week low of $225.65.

HUM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). HUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.82. Zacks Investment Research reports HUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 22.14%, compared to an industry average of 21.1%.

The following ETF(s) have HUM as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)
  • WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (WBIF)
  • Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)
  • SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS)
  • Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHF with an increase of 18.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HUM at 5.04%.

