Humana Inc Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$862 million, or -$5.76 per share. This compares with -$591 million, or -$4.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$2.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $29.213 billion from $26.462 billion last year.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$862 Mln. vs. -$591 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$5.76 vs. -$4.42 last year. -Revenue: $29.213 Bln vs. $26.462 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.