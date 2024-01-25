Humana Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Humana Inc (HUM):

Earnings: -$591 million in Q4 vs. -$71 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.42 in Q4 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$0.11 per share for the period.

Revenue: $26.46 billion in Q4 vs. $22.44 billion in the same period last year.

