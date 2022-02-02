Humana Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Humana Inc (HUM):

Earnings: -$60 million in Q4 vs. -$458 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q4 vs. -$2.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $166 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.15 per share Revenue: $21.20 billion in Q4 vs. $18.96 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.