Markets
HUM

Humana Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $593 million, or $3.84 per share. This compares with $436 million, or $2.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $322 million or $2.28 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $16.30 billion from $14.17 billion last year.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $322 Mln. vs. $480 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.28 vs. $2.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.20 -Revenue (Q4): $16.30 Bln vs. $14.17 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular