Humana Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.30 billion, or $9.39 per share. This compares with $1.64 billion, or $11.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $6.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $22.80 billion from $20.70 billion last year.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.30 Bln. vs. $1.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.39 vs. $11.84 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.28 -Revenue (Q3): $22.80 Bln vs. $20.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.00

