Humana Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $651 million, or $3.98 per share. This compares with $1.098 billion, or $6.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $679 million or $4.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $29.300 billion from $25.526 billion last year.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.00

