Humana Inc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.12 billion, or $5.48 per share. This compares with $0.74 billion, or $4.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 billion or $8.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $23.72 billion from $20.58 billion last year.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.12 Bln. vs. $0.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.48 vs. $4.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.67 -Revenue (Q2): $23.72 Bln vs. $20.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.75

