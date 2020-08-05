Markets
Humana Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $2.59 billion, or $13.75 per share. This compares with $1.23 billion, or $6.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.38 billion or $12.56 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $10.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $2.38 Bln. vs. $1.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $12.56 vs. $6.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $10.27

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.25 to $18.75

