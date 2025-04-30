Markets
HUM

Humana Inc Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

April 30, 2025 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.244 billion, or $10.30 per share. This compares with $741 million, or $6.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.893 billion or $11.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $32.112 billion from $29.611 billion last year.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.244 Bln. vs. $741 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.30 vs. $6.11 last year. -Revenue: $32.112 Bln vs. $29.611 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.