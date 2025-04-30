Humana Inc Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.244 billion, or $10.30 per share. This compares with $741 million, or $6.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.893 billion or $11.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $32.112 billion from $29.611 billion last year.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.244 Bln. vs. $741 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.30 vs. $6.11 last year. -Revenue: $32.112 Bln vs. $29.611 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.