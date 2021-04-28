Humana Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.04 billion, or $6.39 per share. This compares with $0.72 billion, or $3.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 billion or $7.67 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $20.75 billion from $18.94 billion last year.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.26 Bln. vs. $1.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.67 vs. $5.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.07 -Revenue (Q1): $20.75 Bln vs. $18.94 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.25 to $21.75

