Markets
HUM

Humana Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $717 million, or $3.56 per share. This compares with $746 million, or $4.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 billion or $5.40 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $18.94 billion from $16.11 billion last year.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.04 Bln. vs. $0.80 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.40 vs. $4.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.68 -Revenue (Q1): $18.94 Bln vs. $16.11 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.25 to $18.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular