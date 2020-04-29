Humana Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $717 million, or $3.56 per share. This compares with $746 million, or $4.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 billion or $5.40 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $18.94 billion from $16.11 billion last year.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.04 Bln. vs. $0.80 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.40 vs. $4.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.68 -Revenue (Q1): $18.94 Bln vs. $16.11 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.25 to $18.75

