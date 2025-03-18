Humana & Icon Enhance Senior Healthcare With Integrated Specialty Care

Humana Inc.’s HUM senior-focused primary care providers, CenterWell and Conviva, have partnered with Icon Health to enhance access to musculoskeletal care for seniors. This initiative, set to launch in Palm Beach County, will integrate musculoskeletal specialists within primary care centers, ensuring a streamlined and high-quality care experience for elderly patients.

This collaboration is expected to bolster HUM’s CenterWell segment, which saw an 8.9% year-over-year revenue increase in the fourth quarter of 2024. Expanding service offerings under value-based contracts could further drive growth. Musculoskeletal conditions are major contributors to disability among seniors, often requiring multi-specialist care. By embedding advanced practice providers within primary care settings, this initiative aims to simplify access to comprehensive treatment, improving both patient outcomes and convenience. The model provides both in-person and virtual care options to cater to the diverse needs of patients.

For HUM, this partnership reinforces its commitment to value-based care, strengthening its position as an innovator in senior healthcare. By addressing musculoskeletal issues through early intervention and coordinated care, the initiative is expected to reduce emergency room visits and hospital admissions, resulting in improved patient health and increased operational efficiency. These factors could contribute to cost savings and have a positive impact on HUM’s financial performance.

By providing seamless access to specialized care, CenterWell is well-positioned to attract more seniors looking for integrated healthcare solutions. As value-based care continues to shape the industry, HUM’s investment in comprehensive musculoskeletal services supports its long-term growth strategy and competitive edge in senior healthcare.

Price Performance

Shares of Humana have gained 12.1% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 4.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Humana currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical sector are Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD, The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG and Addus HomeCare Corporation ADUS. While Pediatrix Medical currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ensign and Addus HomeCare carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pediatrix Medical’s current-year earnings increased 3 cents in the past week. MD beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 19.4%. The consensus mark for its current-year revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ensign’s current-year earnings indicates 13.5% year-over-year growth. ENSG beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 1.5%. The consensus mark for revenues implies a 14.3% increase from the year-ago period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current-year earnings indicates a 13.5% increase from the year-ago reported figure. ADUS beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, with an average surprise of 5.8%. The consensus mark for its current-year revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, which indicates 21.7% year-over-year growth.

