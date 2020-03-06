Humana (HUM) Up 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Humana (HUM). Shares have added about 3.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Humana due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Humana’s Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4



Humana’s fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings per share of $2.28 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. However, the bottom line declined 14% on a year-over-year basis. This downside is due to the unfavorable impact of higher compensation accruals for the Annual Incentive Plan (AIP) offered to employees at all levels and planned investments in the company's integrated care delivery model.



Operational Update



Revenues of $16.3 billion were up nearly 15% year over year. Moreover, the top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.87%.



Adjusted consolidated pre-tax income of $322 million decreased 32.9% year over year. Benefit ratio expanded 320 basis points (bps) to 86.6%. Operating cost ratio contracted 180 bps to 13.2%.



Segmental Results



Retail



Revenues from the Retail segment were $14.21 billion, up 18% year over year. This can primarily be attributed to Medicare Advantage membership strength and higher per member premium along with improved state-based contracts membership. Benefit ratio of 86.3% expanded 230 bps year over year due to the 2019 HIF suspension, lower favorable prior-period development in the segment and the shift in Medicare membership mix. The segment’s operating cost ratio of 11.6% contracted 130 bps year over year on the suspension of the health insurance industry fee (HIF) in 2019, better scale efficiencies related to its Medicare Advantage membership and operating cost efficiencies.



Group and Specialty



Revenues from the Group and Specialty segment were $1.88 billion, down 1.6% from the prior-year quarter due to a reduction in fully-insured group commercial as well as specialty membership and an unfavorable impact of a commercial risk adjustment (CRA) payable in the fourth quarter, inducing lower small group fully-insured commercial revenues year over year. Benefit ratio expanded 1060 bps year over year to 95.2% due to the effect of HIF suspension in 2019, an unfavorable impact of premium adjustment associated with CRA, lower prior-period development and the effect of continued migration of fully-insured group members.



Operating cost ratio contracted 150 bps year over year to 22.4%.



Healthcare Services



Revenues of $6.7 billion increased 8% year over year, primarily owing to Medicare Advantage membership growth. Operating cost ratio was flat year over year at 96.8%.



Individual Commercial



Humana exited this business effective Jan 1, 2018.



Financial Update



As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had cash, cash equivalents and investment securities worth $15.43 billion. Debt-to-total capitalization ratio as of Dec 31, 2019 was 32%, contracting 540 bps from the level on Dec 31, 2018.



Operating cash inflow totaled $512 million at fourth-quarter end against cash outflow of $333 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Capital Deployment



The company paid out cash dividends worth $75 million in the quarter under review. In July 2019, its board of directors approved a share repurchase plan worth $3 billion, which is set to expire Jun 30, 2022. In the same month, the company entered into an agreement with a third-party financial institution to implement a $1-billion ASR program under the authorization. In the quarter under review, the company repurchased around 3,376,200 shares at an average price of $296.19 under this plan. As of Feb 4, 2020, it had remaining share buyback authorization of $2 billion.



2020 Guidance



Following fourth-quarter results, the company unveiled its guidance for 2020. Adjusted EPS is expected in the band of $18.25-$18.75.



Also, stand-alone PDP membership is expected to decline by 550,000 members for the period.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Humana has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Humana has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.