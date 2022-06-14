Humana (HUM) Unveils Transition of Units to CenterWell Brand

Humana Inc. HUM announced the transition of its subsidiaries Humana Pharmacy and Humana Specialty Pharmacy to the CenterWell healthcare services brand. The brand was launched by HUM last year to initially bring together payer-agnostic senior-focused primary care facilities under a single umbrella to offer enhanced health care services to senior patients.

Humana Pharmacy has been HUM’s mail order pharmacy business and remains in charge of delivering prescription mail order services linked with brand, generic, and specialty drugs and diabetic supplies. Meanwhile, Humana Specialty Pharmacy believes in ensuring cost-sharing pharmacy services linked with specialty medications.

Consequent to the transition, Humana Pharmacy and Humana Specialty Pharmacy are known as CenterWell Pharmacy and CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy.

All CenterWell Pharmacy services, comprising prescription home delivery, over-the-counter fulfillment and retail pharmacies situated in HUM’s owned primary care locations, embraced the CenterWell brand.

However, among its pharmacy businesses, the only exception remains with two of Humana’s units — Enclara Pharmacia and Humana Pharmacy Solutions — which have retained their current names and have not undergone the rebranding process.

By adopting the CenterWell brand, CenterWell Pharmacy customers and members will continue to benefit from seamless and secured delivery, and personalized assistance.

Also, the CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy patients might be aided by enhanced personalized therapy management in case of chronic and complex illnesses, as they used to receive before the rebranding procedure. Additionally, CenterWell Pharmacy and CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy come to the rescue of patients to assist them to pay for drugs by enabling easy application in assistance programs.

Initiatives similar to the latest one reinforce Humana’s continuous efforts to bolster the CenterWell brand, through which it can delve beyond age-old clinical settings and deliver upgraded primary care, pharmacy, and home health services at affordable costs.

After unveiling the CenterWell brand last year, Humana's payer-agnostic senior-focused primary care facilities were the first ones to transition to the new brand. Thereafter, CenterWell Senior Primary Care continued to unveil plans to inaugurate senior-focused care centers to offer enhanced healthcare services across several U.S. markets.

Subsequently, the Home Health unit of Humana's subsidiary — Kindred at Home — is currently undergoing the process of rebranding to CenterWell Home Health.

These factors, combined with the latest transition of Humana Pharmacy and Humana Specialty Pharmacy, underline the potential of the CenterWell brand and HUM’s sincere efforts to bring about improved health outcomes for its members, patients and customers.

Being part of Humana, expansion initiatives by the CenterWell brand is expected to contribute to the sound performance of the parent company.

