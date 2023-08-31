Humana (HUM) to Provide In-home Care With Primary Care Anywhere

Humana Inc. HUM recently launched CenterWell Primary Care Anywhere program to provide seniors with primary care at home in select Louisiana and Georgia locations. This capability was enhanced as a result of Heal’s acquisition in early 2023, a company focused on providing primary care at home.

This move bodes well for HUM, as it aims to enhance the CenterWell brand by adding 30-50 new centers every year through 2025, addressing the growing U.S. senior population. Humana is also looking to enhance its services by adopting an omni-channel approach to provide care to seniors in the comfort of their homes. With the launch of Primary Care Anywhere, HUM is likely to boost the patient base and fetch higher revenues to the CenterWell segment.

Currently, Primary Care Anywhere can be availed by patients in Savannah, Columbus and Atlanta in Georgia and New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana. HUM’s expansion targets for senior-focused, value-based care, highlight CenterWell’s commitment to serving seniors and addressing their evolving needs. CenterWell and Conviva serve 272,000 plus seniors in more than 250 centers in 12 states.

Humana’s multi-disciplinary team enables its clinicians to serve patients well, addressing their chronic, acute and other social determinant needs in homes and centers. HUM aims to bring about healthcare transformation with its new launch and care for patients at the location of their choice. CenterWell was launched to address the differing needs of seniors from other segments of the population. Hence, Primary Care Anywhere highlights the intensified focus of Humana in growing its well-established Medicare business.

Patients will be able to receive primary care services like vaccinations, blood draws and prescription management at their homes. Moreover, they need not pay any extra cost for the services. Doctors can customize the care provided, considering the environmental factors that impact patients health. All this will improve patient outcomes, benefiting HUM’s membership and top-line figures.

HUM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Humana gained 3.7% in the past month against the industry’s 1.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Encompass Health Corporation EHC, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP and The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG. Encompass Health currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while ANI Pharmaceuticals and Ensign Group carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Encompass Health’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHC’s 2023 earnings suggests 19% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for EHC’s 2023 earnings has moved 6.3% north in the past 30 days. Shares of Encompass Health have gained 46.9% in the past year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 91.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIP’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $3.73 per share, which indicates nearly a three-fold increase from the prior-year reported figure. The same for revenues indicates growth of 39.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for ANIP’s 2023 earnings has moved 10% north in the past 30 days. Shares of ANIP Pharmaceuticals have gained 75.1% in a year.

Ensign Group’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched the mark once and missed the same on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 0.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG’s 2023 earnings indicates a rise of 14.5%, while the same for revenues suggests an improvement of 22.7% from the corresponding year-ago reported estimates.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.2% north in the past 60 days. Shares of Ensign Group have rallied 19.3% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.