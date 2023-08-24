Humana (HUM) to Bring Enhanced Kidney Care to MA Members

Humana Inc. HUM recently inked a value-based care agreement with the Massachusetts-based kidney care management company, Interwell Health. The partnership targets to offer enhanced care mainly to HUM’s Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO members residing across 13 states and suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) or end-stage kidney disease (ESKD).

The abovementioned states refer to Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia. The specified Humana members can avail the holistic care and specialized resources of Interwell, which comprise access to 1,700 network nephrologists, renal care coordinators and in-home virtual assistance from dietitians, nurses, social workers, pharmacists, and care coordinators.

Value-based care models put focus on coordinated effort to bring about improved health outcomes as well as lower the costs of care. Therefore, the recent tie-up is likely to equip Humana to better address kidney-related issues of its Medicare Advantage customers. And Interwell, backed by its credible nephrologists’ network stretched across the United States, seems to be the apt partner to complement HUM’s endeavor.

The latest agreement also seems to be a time opportune one, considering a substantial portion of American adults suffering from CKD. The disease, if not detected at the right time, can lead to kidney failure, following which dialysis or kidney transplant becomes necessary.

The idea of integrating the benefit of extensive kidney-related care from Interwell as part of its Medicare Advantage plans is likely to lure more customers to opt for such plans and contribute to the customer base of Humana. Needless to say, an expanding membership provides an impetus to a health insurer’s premiums, which are the most significant contributor to its top line. Premiums from the Medicare business of HUM rose 14.3% year over year in the first half of 2023. Management anticipates individual Medicare Advantage business to witness minimum growth of 825,000 this year.

Earlier as well, Humana had resorted to tie-ups with kidney care providers to effectively cater to its members' healthcare needs. The partnership with the comprehensive kidney health management program, REACH Kidney Care, aimed to address kidney-related issues of eligible Medicare Advantage and Commercial members of Humana across four U.S. states, which were Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The health insurer also formed an alliance with the Kidney Health Management solution provider, Healthmap Solutions, in a bid to cater to the kidney-related issues of HUM’s Medicare Advantage and Commercial members across Florida.

Shares of Humana have declined 2.8% in a year compared with the industry’s 9.3% fall. HUM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



