Humana (HUM) Taps Debt Market With Senior Note Pricing

Humana Inc . HUM announced the pricing of its public offering of senior secured notes worth $750 million. The notes carry an interest rate of 3.700% and are scheduled to mature in 2029. The offering is subject to certain closing conditions.



The sale of the notes is projected to be consummated on Mar 23, 2022.

The health insurer expects to generate proceeds of $741.1 million from this transaction after subtracting underwriters’ discounts and estimated offering expenses. The health insurance giant has plans to use the funds for general corporate purposes, such as repayment of current debt, including borrowings under its commercial paper program.



HUM is also attempting to reduce its interest burden, thus facilitating margin expansion.



Humana enjoys a steady financial position. HUM ended the year with cash, cash equivalents and investment securities of $16.586 billion, higher than its long-term debt of $10.541 billion. Its cash balance of $3.39 billion can easily manage the short-term debt of $1.9 billion. HUM’s long-term debt to capital is more or less on par with the industry average, indicating that it is managing its operations with the same amount of debt as its industry peers.



HUM’s operational strength should enable it to service debt uninterruptedly, maintaining the stock’s creditworthiness. Cash flow from operations is expected within $3-$3.5 billion in 2022, implying growth from $2.3 billion reported in 2021.



Based on a strong financial position, Humana has been efficiently deploying excess capital for the past several years.



Last month, HUM’s board of directors approved a hike of 12.5% in its quarterly dividend to return more value to its shareholders. With the announcement, the payout now stands at 78.75 cents per share compared with the prior payout of 70 cents. This marks the sixth consecutive year of dividend increase. The meatier dividend will be paid out on Apr 29, 2022, to Humana’s shareholders of record as of Mar 31.



In January, Humana entered into an agreement with Mizuho Markets Americas LLC and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association to buy back shares worth $1 billion as part of its $3-billion share repurchase program. This buyback plan was announced by HUM's board of directors in February 2021 with the expiration date of Feb 18, 2024.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

With a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have gained 8.1% in a year' time, underperforming its industry's growth of 33.2%.



However, its acquisitions and dispositions, efficient capital deployment and strong Medicaid business will help it bounce back going forward.

