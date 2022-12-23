Humana (HUM) Subsidiary Wins $70.8B DoD East Region Contract

Humana Inc. HUM announced that the company’s military subsidiary received a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense’s defense health agency. Per reports, the potential value of the contract for the TRICARE program in the East Region is $70.8 billion, according to the Department of Defense.

The potential contract length can reach a total of nine years with a 12-month base period and eight yearly option periods. The military health care program TRICARE is expected to provide services to active military service members, retirees and their respective family members.

The HUM subsidiary also received the currently running contract in 2016. The latest award marks Humana’s sixth contract win and is expected to begin on Feb 1, 2023. Per the deal, the company will likely cover 4.6 million beneficiaries in 24 states and Washington DC.

Humana has a solid record of government contract wins. The latest win highlights the company’s capabilities and strong product suite. The same program for the West Region was awarded to TriWest Healthcare Alliance Corp. and has a potential run period of 10 years.

Price Performance

Humana’s shares have improved 11.3% in the past year compared with the 6.7% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

