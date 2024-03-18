Humana (HUM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Humana (HUM) closed at $347.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.82%.

The the stock of health insurer has fallen by 5.12% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Humana in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 24, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.06, signifying a 35.39% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.35 billion, up 6.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.05 per share and a revenue of $111.87 billion, representing changes of -38.48% and +7.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Humana. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% upward. Humana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Humana is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.12, which means Humana is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that HUM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. HUM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.