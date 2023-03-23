Humana (HUM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Humana (HUM) closed at $491.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 1.04% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Humana as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Humana is projected to report earnings of $9.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $26.46 billion, up 10.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $28.06 per share and revenue of $103.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.17% and +11.51%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Humana currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Humana is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.42, which means Humana is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that HUM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HUM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Humana Inc. (HUM)

