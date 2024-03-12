Humana (HUM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Humana (HUM) closed the most recent trading day at $345.15, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.54%.

Shares of the health insurer witnessed a loss of 6% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 2.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Humana in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 24, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $6.06, marking a 35.39% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $28.35 billion, indicating a 6.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $16.05 per share and revenue of $111.87 billion, indicating changes of -38.48% and +7.84%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Humana. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% upward. Humana is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Humana has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.62 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.03.

It's also important to note that HUM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - HMOs industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

