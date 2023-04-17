Humana (HUM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Humana (HUM) closed the most recent trading day at $518.82, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had gained 5.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.67%.

Humana will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. On that day, Humana is projected to report earnings of $9.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26.31 billion, up 9.75% from the prior-year quarter.

HUM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $28.07 per share and revenue of $103.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.21% and +11.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Humana is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Humana is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.76.

Investors should also note that HUM has a PEG ratio of 1.31 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HUM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HUM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Humana Inc. (HUM)

