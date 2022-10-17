Humana (HUM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Humana (HUM) closed at $498.79, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health insurer had gained 0.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Humana as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. On that day, Humana is projected to report earnings of $6.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.69 billion, up 9.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.01 per share and revenue of $92.9 billion, which would represent changes of +21.17% and +11.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.64% higher. Humana is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Humana's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.93.

We can also see that HUM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.