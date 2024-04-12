Humana (HUM) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Humana (HUM) closed at $312.59, marking a -1.17% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.63%.

Shares of the health insurer witnessed a loss of 9.34% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 4.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Humana in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 24, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $6.02, indicating a 35.82% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $28.54 billion, showing a 6.73% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.06 per share and revenue of $112.28 billion, which would represent changes of -38.44% and +8.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. As of now, Humana holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Humana is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.94.

Meanwhile, HUM's PEG ratio is currently 1.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 182, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

