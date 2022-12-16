Humana (HUM) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know

Humana (HUM) closed the most recent trading day at $503.53, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 2.27% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Humana as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.45 billion, up 6.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.05 per share and revenue of $92.79 billion, which would represent changes of +21.37% and +11.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower within the past month. Humana is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Humana's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.67.

Also, we should mention that HUM has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

