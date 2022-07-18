Humana (HUM) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

Humana (HUM) closed at $484.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had gained 13.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Humana as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. On that day, Humana is projected to report earnings of $7.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.38 billion, up 13.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.65 per share and revenue of $93.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.43% and +12.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Humana currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Humana's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.38.

We can also see that HUM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HUM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.