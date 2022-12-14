Humana (HUM) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

Humana (HUM) closed the most recent trading day at $521.51, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had gained 1.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Humana as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Humana is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.45 billion, up 6.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.05 per share and revenue of $92.79 billion, which would represent changes of +21.37% and +11.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Humana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Humana is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.24, so we one might conclude that Humana is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that HUM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HUM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

