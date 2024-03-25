Humana (HUM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The latest trading session saw Humana (HUM) ending at $347.09, denoting a -0.42% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 3.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Humana in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 24, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $6.05, reflecting a 35.5% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $28.54 billion, up 6.73% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $16.05 per share and a revenue of $112.12 billion, indicating changes of -38.48% and +8.08%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Humana. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Right now, Humana possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Humana is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.72. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.56 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that HUM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - HMOs industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 192, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

