Humana (HUM) Rises 23% in Past 6 Months: More Room to Run?

Shares of Humana Inc. HUM have gained 23.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 14.3%. The Medical sector has lost 1.2% but the S&P 500 composite inched up 0.1% in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $69.2 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.1 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid premium revenues, a growing medical customer base, numerous acquisitions and robust cash reserves continue to drive Humana.

The leading U.S. health insurer with a current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) has a solid track record of beating estimates in each of the trailing seven quarters.

Can HUM Retain the Momentum?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Humana’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $25.05 per share, indicating a 21.4% increase on 11.7% higher revenues of $92.8 billion. HUM expects earnings per share to be at around $25.00 per share this year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings stands at $27.97 per share, suggesting growth of 11.6% on 9.3% higher revenues of $101.4 billion.

Revenues of Humana continue to benefit from growing premium revenues arising from an increasing customer base across its Medicaid and Medicare businesses. An aging U.S. population is likely to sustain solid demand for the Medicare plans of Humana.

The strength of the cost-effective health plans devised by HUM continues to fetch numerous contract wins and renewed agreements with the company from time to time. Such contract wins also contribute to the membership growth of the health insurer.

An array of buyouts undertaken over the years, such as those of Family Physicians Group, onehome, Curo and Inclusa, has expanded the capabilities, diversified income streams and bolstered the nationwide presence of Humana. It also does not shy away from selling non-core businesses in a bid to intensify focus on more profitable units.

HUM boasts a solid cash position through which it can effectively service its debt obligations. As of Sep 30, cash and cash equivalents stood at $13.6 billion, which stands way higher than the short-term debt of $2.8 billion. Additionally, Humana has solid cash-generating abilities in place through which it can undertake significant growth-related investments and engage in tactical deployment of capital.

Humana boasts an impressive VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, the best growth and the most promising momentum.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Merck & Co., Inc. MRK and Elevance Health Inc. ELV, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

UnitedHealth Group’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 4.60%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNH’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 15.8%, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 12.6% from the respective year-ago reported figures.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNH’s 2022 earnings has moved 0.7% north in the past 60 days. Shares of UnitedHealth Group have gained 13.1% in the past six months.

Merck’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.07%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRK’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 22.6%, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 18% from the respective year-ago reported figures.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRK’s 2022 earnings has moved 0.1% north in the past 60 days. Shares of Merck have gained 27.1% in the past six months.

Elevance Health’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 4.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELV’s 2022 earnings indicates a rise of 11.7%, while the same for revenues suggests an improvement of 13.9% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.

The Zacks Consesus Estimate for ELV’s 2022 earnings has moved 0.8% north in the past 60 days. Shares of Elevance Health have gained 9.6% in the past six months.

