Humana (HUM) Rewards Shareholders With a 12.4% Dividend Hike

Humana Inc. HUM recently announced that its board of directors increased its cash dividend to 88.50 cents per share from 78.75 cents, reflecting a 12.4% jump from the prior payout. This move highlights the company’s sound financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

The dividend will be paid on Apr 28, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Mar 31. The company currently has a dividend yield of 0.7%, based on the closing share price of $505.69 on Feb 16. However, the figure is lower than the industry average of 1.1%.

Humana has built an impressive track record of dividend hikes. It paid out dividends of $101 million to its shareholders during fourth-quarter 2022. With its strong financials, the company is expected to be on track of boosting shareholder value with dividend hikes as well as share repurchases.

In the last reported quarter alone, Humana bought back shares worth $1.1 billion. As of Jan 31, 2023, it had a remaining buyback capacity of $1 billion.

Its capital position with strong cash-generating abilities and a solid balance sheet will likely support its future shareholder-friendly moves. Last year, the company generated operating cash flows of $4,587 million, which increased 102.8% year over year.

Moreover, it exited 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $5,061 million, which rose 49.1% from the 2021-end figure while short-term debt amounted to only $2,092 million.

Price Performance

Humana’s shares have improved 19.1% in the past year compared with the 4.3% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Humana currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are MannKind Corporation MNKD, MedAvail Holdings, Inc. MDVL and Canopy Growth Corporation CGC, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MannKind’s 2023 earnings indicates a 59.6% year-over-year improvement. MNKD has witnessed one upward estimate revision in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates by 40% in the last quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MedAvail Holdings’ 2022 bottom line indicates a 35.1% improvement from the prior-year reported number and it remained stable over the past week.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canopy Growth’s 2023 bottom line indicates a 91.7% year-over-year improvement. CGC has witnessed five upward estimate revisions in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (MDVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.