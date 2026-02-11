Humana (HUM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Humana (HUM) reported revenue of $32.64 billion, up 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$3.96, compared to -$2.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.88 billion, representing a surprise of +2.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$4.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Benefit ratio - Consolidated : 93% versus 93.3% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 93% versus 93.3% estimated by eight analysts on average. Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP : 2.46 million compared to the 2.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2.46 million compared to the 2.49 million average estimate based on five analysts. Medical Membership - State-based contracts and other : 1.62 million versus 1.65 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1.62 million versus 1.65 million estimated by five analysts on average. Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage : 568.4 thousand compared to the 556.51 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 568.4 thousand compared to the 556.51 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Consolidated- Investment income : $132 million compared to the $272.61 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -55.6% year over year.

: $132 million compared to the $272.61 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -55.6% year over year. Revenues- Consolidated- Total premiums : $30.88 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $30.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

: $30.88 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $30.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%. Revenues- Consolidated- Total services revenue : $1.5 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.6% change.

: $1.5 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.6% change. Insurance- Services revenue- Military services and other : $292 million versus $255.83 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.2% change.

: $292 million versus $255.83 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.2% change. CenterWell- Total revenues : $5.96 billion compared to the $5.53 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.

: $5.96 billion compared to the $5.53 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year. Insurance- Total revenues : $31.34 billion versus $30.62 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $31.34 billion versus $30.62 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. CenterWell- Total services revenue : $1.21 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.9%.

: $1.21 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.9%. CenterWell- Services revenue- Pharmacy solutions: $267 million versus $303.12 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Here is how Humana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Humana have returned -33.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

