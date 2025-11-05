Humana (HUM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Humana (HUM) reported $32.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $3.24 for the same period compares to $4.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.98 billion, representing a surprise of +2.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated : 91.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 90.9%.

: 91.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 90.9%. Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP : 2.45 million versus 2.46 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2.45 million versus 2.46 million estimated by five analysts on average. Medical Membership - State-based contracts and other : 1.66 million compared to the 1.65 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1.66 million compared to the 1.65 million average estimate based on five analysts. Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage : 569.8 thousand versus 558.84 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 569.8 thousand versus 558.84 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Investment income (loss) : $338 million versus $271.05 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.

: $338 million versus $271.05 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change. Revenues- Premiums : $30.71 billion versus $30.35 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.

: $30.71 billion versus $30.35 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change. Revenues- Services : $1.6 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.1% year over year.

: $1.6 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.1% year over year. Insurance segment- Services revenue- Military services and other : $267 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $222.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.8%.

: $267 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $222.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.8%. Revenue- CenterWell : $5.88 billion versus $5.49 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.

: $5.88 billion versus $5.49 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change. Revenue- Insurance : $31.19 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $30.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

: $31.19 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $30.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%. CenterWell segment- Total Services revenue- External : $1.33 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52% year over year.

: $1.33 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52% year over year. CenterWell segment- Services revenue- Pharmacy solutions: $352 million versus $349.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Here is how Humana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Humana have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

