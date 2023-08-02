Humana (HUM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Humana (HUM) reported $25.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $8.94 for the same period compares to $8.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.88, the EPS surprise was +0.68%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Humana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage : 509.5 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 505.78 thousand.

: 509.5 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 505.78 thousand. Medical Membership - Medicare Supplement : 294.3 thousand compared to the 300.14 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 294.3 thousand compared to the 300.14 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Medical Membership - State-based contracts and other : 1330.2 thousand versus 1297.43 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1330.2 thousand versus 1297.43 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP : 2915.3 thousand compared to the 2857.07 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2915.3 thousand compared to the 2857.07 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Premiums : $25.50 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $24.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

: $25.50 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $24.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%. Revenues- Services : $978 million versus $986.78 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $978 million versus $986.78 million estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- Investment income (loss) : $274 million versus $208.88 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +483% change.

: $274 million versus $208.88 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +483% change. Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Total Medicare : $22.05 billion versus $21.97 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.

: $22.05 billion versus $21.97 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change. Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Medicaid and other : $2.06 billion versus $1.95 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change.

: $2.06 billion versus $1.95 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change. Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Medicare stand-alone PDP : $568 million compared to the $535.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.

: $568 million compared to the $535.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year. Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Individual Medicare Advantage : $19.75 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%.

: $19.75 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%. Revenues- Consolidated- Services revenue- Provider Services: $190 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $186.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.7%.

Shares of Humana have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

